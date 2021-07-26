BizTech Share

Tunisia's president Saied suspends parliament after anti-government protests | Money Talks

Tunisia's president has sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament after violent protests broke out on Sunday. Although the move appears swift, President Kais Saied had warned of such action after more than a year of political disputes. The North African nation is grappling with an economic crisis, exacerbated by a failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As Liz Maddock reports, this is the biggest challenge Tunisia's young constitution has faced. Tarek Cherkaoui is Manager at TRT World's Research Centre and says leaders are exploiting economic struggles on the ground to do away with democracy in the country. #TunisiaProtests #Democracy #TunisiaEconomy