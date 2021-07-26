BizTech Share

Cryptocurrencies rally on hopes of mass market adoption | Money Talks

In the doldrums since May, cryptocurrency prices have started this week with a surge. Bitcoin rallied beyond $39,000 on Sunday, its highest level in four weeks. As Mobin Nasir reports, investors are being encouraged by reports of rising acceptance for cryptocurrencies among some of the world's biggest companies. For more on this, Gareth Cleverly joined us from Oxford. He is a digital asset expert at Dacxi, which is a crypto exchange and wealth platform. #Cryptocurrency #MarketAdoption #Bitcoin