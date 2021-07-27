World Share

Are Europe’s floods a wake-up call on climate change?

The world may be waking up to preventing long-term damage caused by climate change, but how well are countries prepared for the kind of devastation that could come their way any moment from now? GUESTS: Part 1 Jeff Da Costa Environmental Scientist Part 2 Dr Ilan Kelman Professor of Disasters and Health Dr Linda Speight Hydrometeorologist Tom Burke Chairman and Co-founder at E3G