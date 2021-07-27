POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Another US Withdrawal | Spyware to Silence Dissent
26:00
World
Another US Withdrawal | Spyware to Silence Dissent
President Joe Biden has announced the withdrawal of the US forces from Iraq, bringing an end to the country's 18-year mission. Some say the move reflects a major shift in the US foreign policy. But Washington has committed that the US would continue to play a new role by training and advising the Iraqi military in its fight against Daesh. Meanwhile, the investigation conducted by Amnesty International and several media outlets about governments around the world using an Israeli-made software, Pegasus, as a weapon to silence dissent has renewed the debate surrounding surveillance. Amnesty International has called for the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm, the NSO group, that developed Pegasus, to be shut down. Could the biggest surveillance scandal in modern history put an end to the use of spyware? Guests: Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Paul Haskell-Dowland Associate Dean for Computing and Security at Edith Cowan University Stephane Duguin Chief Executive Officer of CyberPeace Institute
July 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?