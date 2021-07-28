What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

New York's indoor studios see surge in demand amid pandemic | Money Talks

Film and television production came to a halt last year in the early months of the pandemic but is now making a comeback, particularly around New York City and parts of New Jersey. As demand for original streaming content surges, the region's indoor movie sets and green screens are filling up. Kyoko Gasha paid a visit to a new soundstage in New Jersey to find out what's driving this production boom. #NewYork #FilmIndustry #IndoorStudios