26:10
World
Is Tunisia’s President Acting in the Interest of the State?
Tunisian President Kais Saied is doubling down and banning protests following the announcement of sacking the country's prime minister and suspending the legislature. The Ennahda Party is calling for dialogue but will Saied listen? Tunisia was once hailed as the Arab Spring's greatest success, but now the country appears to be heading towards dictatorship. Will Tunisia be able to save its fragile democracy? Guests: Radwan Masmoudi Ennahda Party Member Ghaya Ben Mbarek Tunisian Journalist Larbi Sadiki Professor at Qatar University
July 28, 2021
