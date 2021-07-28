POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Haiti on the Brink | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The commando-style execution of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse three weeks ago has plunged Haiti into even deeper political turmoil, as the United States and other Western powers weigh their optio ns and consider ways to stabilize a country engulfed in yet another acute crisis. Guests: Raoul Peck- Haitian filmmaker who directed the Oscar-nominated documentary “I am Not Your Negro” and the HBO documentary series “Exterminate All the Brutes”. He was Haiti’s Minister of Culture from 1996 to 1997 under President Aristide. Jemima Pierre- Assistant Professor in the Department of Anthropology and the Department of African American Studies at The University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) & Haiti/Americas Coordinator with The Black Alliance for Peace Jonathan Myerson Katz- Journalist and author of “The Big Truck That Went By: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left Behind a Disaster”. His upcoming book, “Gangsters of Capitalism: General Smedley Butler and the Making and Breaking of American Empire” will be released in January. --- Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
July 28, 2021
