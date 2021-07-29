POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
100% of chocolate can be traced back to child labour...and worse
According to some experts 100 percent of the chocolate we eat can be traced back to cocoa farms that use child labour. They estimate that there are something like 1.6m child labourers working in the cocoa farms of west Africa and as many as HALF Of them are slaves. Not modern day slavery, not some kind of soft slavery, but actual slavery. The cocoa is sold to massive conglomerates which supply household names like Nestle and Cadburys, so you can bet that if you’ve eaten chocolate recently, it’s probably tainted.
July 29, 2021
