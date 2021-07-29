POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic-driven delays cause summer goods shortage in the UK | Money Talks
July 29, 2021

Pandemic-driven delays cause summer goods shortage in the UK | Money Talks
The UK is experiencing shortages in summer essentials such as garden furniture, outdoor toys and camping equipment. Shipping lines have been disrupted by the pandemic and then made worse by the Suez blockage in March causing long delays and soaring prices. It's a headache for customers waiting for their orders, but it's also a challenge for retailers. Not only have their margins taken a hit, but they could find themselves priced out of the market. Natalie Powell has more. #ContainerShortages #UKsummer #ShippingDelays
July 29, 2021
