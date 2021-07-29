What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

E-commerce platforms boost used item sales in New York | Money Talks

One person's trash is another person's treasure. That saying is particularly relevant today. A survey by Thredup and GlobalData found that 33 million consumers bought secondhand apparel for the first time in 2020, and a growing number are using digital platforms to do so. Kyoko Gasha travels to Brooklyn, New York, to find out what's driving this trend. #Thifting #OnlineSales #Ecommerce