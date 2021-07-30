POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Political crisis throws Tunisia's economic policies in limbo | Money Talks
02:50
BizTech
Political crisis throws Tunisia's economic policies in limbo | Money Talks
Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked more top officials, including the head of national television station, Wataniya. This comes days after he fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed judicial powers. Saied's been accused of staging a coup but says his moves are constitutional and necessary to address a dire economic situation. Natasha Hussain. #Tunisia #EconomicPolicies #KaisSaied
July 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?