UK building supplies run low as construction demand surges | Money Talks

Working from home and unable to go abroad on holiday, many Britons have turned to home improvements during the pandemic. It's led to record demand for building products, with landscaping materials experiencing a huge surge. But it's causing shortages of materials like timber and cement. It means certain projects could be shelved and this could have a lasting effect on the UK's economic recovery, as Oliver Regan explains. #UKbuildingsupplies #HomeImprovements #PandemicSavings