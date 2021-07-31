POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Exit from Afghanistan | Bigger Than Five
52:00
World
US Exit from Afghanistan | Bigger Than Five
As the US completes its troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban continue to make gains across the country amid growing questions about the stability of the Afghan government. What are the prospects for real peace among Afghans? Guests: Zalmay Khalilzad- US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Lakhdar Brahimi- Former UN Special Representative for Afghanistan The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉www.trtworld.com/video/bigger-than-five Follow us: 👉@_BiggerThanFive 👉@Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3pYJ2m7
July 31, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?