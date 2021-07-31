POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel under pressure to regulate its spyware firms
04:21
World
Israel under pressure to regulate its spyware firms
Israel has set up a damage control team to deal with the aftermath of a spyware scandal involving one of its tech companies. The NSO Group’s Pegasus software was reportedly used to hack the phones of activists, journalists and world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Many of the users were other governments. What diplomatic repercussions could this have for countries embroiled in the scandal, and for Israel?
July 31, 2021
