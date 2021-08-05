POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Calls for more focus on professional athletes' mental health | Money Talks
03:02
BizTech
Calls for more focus on professional athletes' mental health | Money Talks
The mental health of professional athletes who perform under intense pressure is in the spotlight once again as gymnastics star Simone Biles has withdrawn from every event in Tokyo save one. Before the Olympics, tennis Champ Naomi Osaka also skipped out on a major event citing struggles with depression. Frank Ucciardo takes a look at the emotional price some athletes pay to be at the top of their game. #ProfessionalAthletes #MentalHealth #Burnout
August 5, 2021
