World Share

Across The Balkans: Bosnian Serb Boycott After Genocide Denial Law | Croatia Welcomes Digital Nomads

Bosnia and Herzegovina has a new law, a new High Representative, and a new political crisis. German politician Christian Schmidt has replaced Austrian Valentin Inzko as the country's High Representative at a time of increased tension. One of the last things Inzko did was introduce a ban on genocide denial, that can be punished with up to five years in prison. His move outraged Bosnian Serb officials who have rejected the law saying it only further divides the country. Semir Sejfovic is in Sarajevo with more on the biggest crisis since the end of the war. Plus, Croatia has become one of the first countries to open its borders to digital nomads, offering a one-year temporary residence visa in order to attract professionals who are self-employed or working remotely. It gives the Balkan nation an opportunity to take advantage of how Covid-19 is transforming the world. Mirna Brekalo went to meet some digital nomads in Split, to see how they live and work on the stunning Adriatic coast. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp