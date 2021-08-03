World Share

Turkey Battles Forest Fires, Thousands Evacuated to Safety

Firefighters in Turkey continue to strive to put out the forest fires that have ripped through the country's southern part. The fires have been raging for six days continuously, killing at least eight people. The crisis has renewed the debate surrounding climate change, but the Turkish authorities say they cannot rule out arson. So is this a wake-up call to take the effects of climate change more seriously? And how can countries like Turkey better prepare for future wildfires? Guests: Ibrahim Ozer Deputy Director General at Turkish Red Crescent Abdulkadir Develi Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University