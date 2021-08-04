World Share

Afghanistan: Thousands Flee as Fighting Continues Between Taliban and Government

After the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, concerns that the Taliban will move its control to urban centres are increasing. Afghan civilians are being urged to evacuate the besieged capital of Helmand Province ahead of a planned army offensive against the Taliban there. At least 40 civilians were killed in the first 24 hours as the Taliban continued their ground assault against government forces in the southern city of Lashkar Gah. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the country's deteriorating security situation on what he sees as Washington's sudden decision to withdraw its troops. The declining security in the country is resulting in an increasing number of Afghan refugees and internally displaced people. Guests: Torek Farhadi Former Adviser to the Afghan Government Michael Kugelman Asia Program Deputy Director at The Wilson Centre Ashraf Haidari Afghanistan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University