Lebanon's economic crisis worsens following Beirut blast | Money Talks

BizTech
Wednesday marks one year since a massive explosion at Beirut's port destroyed nearly half of Lebanon's capital. The explosion killed more than 200 people, and left thousands more wounded or homeless. It's worsened the plight of millions of people who are struggling to survive amid high unemployment and inflation. And as Mobin Nasir reports, many people are still waiting for help and to find out who's responsible. For more on this, Sami Nader joined us from Beirut. He's the Director at the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. #Lebanon #Beirut #Economy
August 5, 2021
