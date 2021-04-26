World Share

On the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis | Bigger Than Five

Crucial action taken by the world's wealthiest and biggest polluters could affect the long-term survival of developing countries, especially low-lying island nations like Vanuatu. Made up of 83 islands in the South Pacific, the country is the most-at-risk for natural disasters, according to a 2018 World Risk Report. Bigger Than Five visited Erakor village where development, rising sea levels, dying fish populations, and powerful cyclones are challenging the community's way of life.