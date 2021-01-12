World Share

Decoded: DARPA - America's 'Far Out'

Most modern consumer technology has a complex relationship with military research. Non-stick frying pans came from the space race, while the toy drone from Area 51. Most of that tech has been designed or funded by a little-known research centre in the United States. But what is DARPA and its deadly far-out science? Next on Decoded. Watch other episodes of ‘Decoded’ 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded #Darpa #DarpaProjects #DarpaRobot