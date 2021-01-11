World Share

COVID-19 CRISIS: Europe’s new poor

Can you be middle class and on the breadline? There’s a growing feeling that the pandemic’s causing those that once had plenty to now have to ask for help. Lost jobs, lack of food, nowhere to live any longer. For all of these reasons, and many more, aid agencies are having to help those that once easily looked after themselves. Guests: Jacques Vandenschrik President at European Federation of Food Banks Stephanie Slater CEO of School Food Matters Michele Raitano Associate Professor of Economic Policy Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.