POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Consumer Electronics Show goes digital due to COVID-19 | Money Talks
01:31
BizTech
Consumer Electronics Show goes digital due to COVID-19 | Money Talks
One of the world's top consumer electronics show kicks off on Monday. It's usually held in Las Vegas, within giant convention halls packed with people, and dazzling displays of the latest in all things tech. But this year, the buzzworthy technology showcase will be very different. Liz McLaughlin gives us a preview of what will be on display this week. #ConsumerElectronicsShow #Covid19 #DigitalConference
January 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?