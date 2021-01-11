POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donors pledge $14B towards Great Green Wall project in Sahel | Money Talks
Donors pledge $14B towards Great Green Wall project in Sahel | Money Talks
Development banks and states have pledged 14 billion dollars over the next four years to the African Union's Great Green Wall initiative in the Sahel. The pledge was made at the One Planet Summit in Paris. The project aims to plant 100-million trees in a region hit particularly hard by the climate crisis, and to counter the effects of desertification by creating jobs, boosting food security and reducing migration. Britain's Prince Charles has also launched a 10-billion dollar initiative to provide businesses with a roadmap to a more sustainable future by 20-30. Terra Carta promotes investment in 'natural capital' and urges businesses to put people and the planet first in a bid to restore biodiversity. Gavin Edwards joined us from London. He's the global co-ordinator of New Deal for Nature and People at WWF International. #GreatGreenWallProject #OnePlanettSummit #Deforestation
January 11, 2021
