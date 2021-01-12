POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Opposition candidate Bobi Wine says home raided by military
02:19
World
Opposition candidate Bobi Wine says home raided by military
Ugandans will vote in a general election on Thursday after months of campaigning that's been marked by violence and dozens of deaths. President Yoweri Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office. But presidential contenders have accused his government of cracking down on critics to stop them from showing support for the opposition. #Uganda TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/fkw5
January 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?