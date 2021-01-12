POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's Supreme Court orders stay on new farm laws | Money Talks
06:44
BizTech
India's Supreme Court orders stay on new farm laws | Money Talks
India's top court has suspended the implementation of three new agricultural laws after months of protests. Farmers have been protesting the reforms since September. They say it benefits large corporations and robs them of their livelihoods. Ishan Russell has this report from New Delhi. We were joined by Sunil Poshakwale in Birmingham. He's a professor of International Finance at the Cranfield School of Management. #India #FarmLaws #SupremeCourt
January 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?