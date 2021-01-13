POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ugandans to choose new president in tense election
Ugandans will choose a new president on Thursday. Ten candidates are hoping to unseat President Yoweri Museveni who's seeking a sixth term in office. Opposition candidates have faced a widespread crackdown in the run-up to the contest, but top contender Bobi Wine has been rallying millions of young voters in a bid to break Museveni's winning streak. #Museveni #BobiWine Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b
January 13, 2021
