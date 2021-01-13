World Share

Ndrangheta group to face judge with hundreds of defendants

The trial of over 350 alleged mafia members and their associates began in Italy today. It is the biggest such trial since the 1980s and focuses on the activities of the so-called #Ndrangheta group. It is based in the southern Italian region of Calabria but is now thought to be one of the largest criminal organisations in the world, involved in drug trafficking, murder, and money laundering. #mafia