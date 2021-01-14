POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Double Standard In Policing | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
11:10
World
Double Standard In Policing | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
‘We have no doubt that the bodies would have piled up.’ Georgetown Professor Michael Eric Dyson says the police response to the US Capitol rioters would have been very different if they were Black. #CapitolHill Watch the full interview: https://youtu.be/n5EV6I4ksMo Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
January 14, 2021
