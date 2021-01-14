World Share

Camel racing makes comeback in Egypt

Egypt sees return of camel racing after a pandemic hiatus. Here is a look at what it means for the country’s Bedouins. #CamelRace #Bedouins ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs