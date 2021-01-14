January 14, 2021
02:08
02:08
More Videos
Govt apologises for decades of abuse at childcare homes
Irish prime minister Micheal Martin has formally apologised for the deaths of about nine thousand children at care homes run by the Catholic Church. An investigation found the deaths- that span over seven decades were caused by brutal living conditions at institutions housing women and girls who fell pregnant outside marriage. Global Violence Against Women 👉 http://trt.world/13sk #Ireland #Childcare #Abuse
More Videos