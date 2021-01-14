BizTech Share

General Motors launches flying Cadillac concept | Money Talks

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No.. it's a flying Cadillac. Car manufacturers that aren't named Tesla are playing catch-up in the electric car market. And General Motors has unveiled a concept vehicle for its luxury Cadillac brand at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The carmaker says its high-flying concept vehicle will redefine the future of transportation. #Drone #ElectricVehicles #Cadillac