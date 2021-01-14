Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We begin in the United States, where President Donald Trump has become the first leader to be impeached twice. This time, members of his own party joined House Democrats to vote on a charge of incitement of insurrection, following the attack on the Capitol building last week. But a Senate trial might not take place for weeks, threatening to dominate Joe Biden's agenda soon after he takes office. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. We spoke about these unprecedented events with Jason Nichols in Ellicot City, Maryland. He's a Democratic strategist and lecturer on African American Studies at the University of Maryland. And Republican political consultant William O'Reilly in Mount Kisco, New York. He's a partner at the political and corporate communications firm, The November Team. #Impeachment #DonaldTrump #CapitolHillRaids
January 14, 2021
