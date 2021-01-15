POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany's CDU to vote on new leader after Merkel
03:07
World
Germany's CDU to vote on new leader after Merkel
The race has begun to replace the woman who’s led Germany since 2005. Chancellor #AngelaMerkel is set to step down after four terms at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. Three candidates will vie for the votes of Christian Democrats' delegates at a digital party conference this weekend. But it remains to be seen whether the new leader can also lead the party into the elections in September. Coronavirus in Germany 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/16mq
January 15, 2021
