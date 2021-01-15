POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What did CNN reporter just call Kamala Harris??!!
00:17
World
What did CNN reporter just call Kamala Harris??!!
CNN has changed a lot. The presenters and reporters are now smiling whereas during President Trump's era they constantly scowled and frowned. They are so openly happy for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take over - and their loving treatment of Kamala Harris in a segment about her love life is without any journalistic edge. It's a puff PR piece that ends with this freudian slip about Harris being the next president of the United States.
January 15, 2021
