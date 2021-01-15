POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Growing Turkey-Somalia Ties
12:49
World
Growing Turkey-Somalia Ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Somalia in 2011 made him the only non-African leader to visit Somalia in 20 years. Since then, Ankara has been not only been providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country in the Horn of Africa, but also helping boost its economy as well as training its military to help deal with grave security threats. So how is this helping a country develop after devastation by years of war? Guests Mohammed Ibrahim Shire Lecturer at Portsmouth University Mehmet Ozkan Senior Fellow at Center for Global Policy
January 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?