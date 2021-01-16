World Share

Did Qatar Come Out Stronger From the GCC Crisis?

A Saudi-led blockade on #Qatar has ended after more than three and a half years. On January 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, signed the Al-Ula declaration at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit which will normalise their ties with Doha. With borders and airspace now open between the neighbours, who gained the most in this crisis, and did Qatar actually come out stronger?