Did Qatar Come Out Stronger From the GCC Crisis?
Did Qatar Come Out Stronger From the GCC Crisis?
A Saudi-led blockade on #Qatar has ended after more than three and a half years. On January 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, signed the Al-Ula declaration at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit which will normalise their ties with Doha. With borders and airspace now open between the neighbours, who gained the most in this crisis, and did Qatar actually come out stronger? Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 16, 2021
