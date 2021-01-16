POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India rolls out world's largest immunisation programme
India has begun what it calls the world's biggest #vaccination drive against Covid-19. It may not need to vaccinate all of its citizens to create herd immunity against the disease, but its programme is still a huge logistical challenge. The aim is to inoculate about 300-million people in the next eight months. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 16, 2021
