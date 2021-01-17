POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey nears own Covid-19 vaccine rollout
02:20
World
Turkey nears own Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Turkey has begun its mass Covid-19 vaccinations with the Sinovac jab from China, as local manufacturers close in on the country's own shot. Turkey aims to begin human trials of its protein-based coronavirus #vaccine next month. TRT World reporter Elizabeth Maddock visited Nobel Pharmaceuticals, which is working on the VLP jab. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?