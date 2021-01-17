POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrians in Idlib flee regime advance
01:34
World
Syrians in Idlib flee regime advance
Civilians in the Syrian town of Ariha, in southern Idlib, have begun fleeing their homes as Russian-backed regime forces build up in the area. Idlib is supposed to be a de-escalation zone where displaced Syrians can find safety from the fighting. But regime forces have violated a ceasefire and are closing in to retake a vital highway - the M4. #Idlib From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?