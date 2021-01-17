POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of National Guard troops deployed in Washington
03:51
World
Thousands of National Guard troops deployed in Washington
Anyone in Washington this coming week will see unprecedented levels of security for the #inauguration. Not only is the coronavirus a threat, the warnings from the intelligence community about possible trouble from Trump supporters has led to the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 17, 2021
