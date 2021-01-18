What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Will Washington’s Decision To Label Yemen’s Houthis Terrorists Kill Any Chance For Peace?

Yemen’s Houthi rebels control large parts of the country including the capital, but President Donald Trump has labelled the rebel group a foreign terrorist organization. The UN has warned the designation could lead to the country’s worst famine in four decades, and others fear Trump’s Yemen policy will hurt any attempt to broker peace. Adam Pletts reports.