UK security company wrote ‘Allahu Akbar’ on fake bomb during training

One of the biggest security firms in the UK planted a fake bomb with "Allahu Akbar" written on it at a train station in Heathrow Airport during a training exercise. A Muslim staff member took the company to a tribunal hearing in December 2020, and the judges ruled that the practice did not constitute direct #discrimination. Watch The Newsmakers, TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. 👉 http://trt.world/Newsmakers