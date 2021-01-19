World Share

CORONAVIRUS IN EUROPE

COVID-19 is ravaging Europe and we are perhaps nearing the peak of the second wave. For many countries it is worse than the first. But what lessons can we take from the different ways the pandemic is being handled? Guests: David Strain Senior Clinical Lecturer Emmanouil Dermitzakis University of Geneva Medical School Antoine Flahault Director of the Institute of Global Health Anna Mia Ekström Clinical Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.