EU, US demand Russia to release Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny will be remanded in custody for 30 days. On Monday Navalny appeared before a special hearing accused of breaking the terms of a suspended prison sentence. For the past five months Navalny was in a German hospital, recovering from a nerve agent poison that he and many others blame on Russian authorities. #AlexeyNavalny Watch The Newsmakers, TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. 👉 http://trt.world/Newsmakers
January 18, 2021
