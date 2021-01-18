POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US shipping firms struggle with surge in returns of goods | Money Talks
US shipping firms struggle with surge in returns of goods | Money Talks
Managing the post-holiday returns rush is always a logistical challenge, but this year it could be harder than ever, given the acceleration in online sales. E-commerce purchases have a return rate of about 30 percent, double that of in-store purchases. Albert Han has more on the challenges involved in processing returns, along with the environmental consequences of this uptick in shipping, and how some retailers are innovating to deal with it. #USshipping #Retailers @OnlineShopping
January 18, 2021
