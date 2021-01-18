POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China is only major economy to report growth in 2020 | Money Talks
07:21
BizTech
China is only major economy to report growth in 2020 | Money Talks
China began 2020 with a historic hit to its economic growth after the world's first coronavirus epicentre imposed a harsh lockdown to contain the pandemic. But by the end of the year it would seem those actions have paid-off, with the latest official figures showing the country managed to escape an overall contraction to its economy - a fate that most other major economies have suffered. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, as other countries battle a resurgence of the virus, Beijing has a significant stake in the success of its peers. For more, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad in London. He's the director of investment strategy at the financial technology, firm NAGA. #China #GDPgrowth #Pandemic
January 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?