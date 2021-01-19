POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
AI robot to be mass produced for the wider market
03:05
BizTech
AI robot to be mass produced for the wider market
Sophia the Robot is one of the biggest names in Artificial Intelligence and robotics, and her developers believe she could become conscious within our lifetime. Now, they are planning to mass produce Sophia for the wider market. Michelle Hennessy met with the robot and her creators, to find out how excited, or terrified, we should be. #HumanoidRobots Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉 http://trt.world/f12v
January 19, 2021
