Independent pandemic panel critical of China and WHO delays
03:00
World
Independent pandemic panel critical of China and WHO delays
China and the World Health Organization could have acted faster to contain Covid-19 before it became a #pandemic. An independent panel reviewing the response to the outbreak said containment measures should have been implemented immediately instead of weeks after the virus was first detected. Watch ‘Compass’ - The exploration of creativity, artistic design and forgotten stories 👉 http://trt.world/f125
January 19, 2021
