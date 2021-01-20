POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US president leaves office with America in crisis | Money Talks
08:12
BizTech
US president leaves office with America in crisis | Money Talks
After four eventful years, Donald Trump's presidency is coming to an end. America's 45th president will leave the White House for his Florida home on the morning of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, which he won't be attending. Trump will also leave behind a deeply divided country, both politically and economically, with more people out work work than when he arrived. Meanwhile, some of the country's richest have only got richer. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on this, we spoke to Mickey Levy in New York. He's the chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #TrumpAdministration #Inauguration #Impeachment
January 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?